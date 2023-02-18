Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of killing coworker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, another is hospitalized, and a man is in custody after an assault involving coworkers in Chandler on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads for a reported assault involving a man with a hatchet around 6:15 a.m. Officers arrived and found 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons in front of the building carrying two duffle bags. Police say Simmons told the officers that they were looking for him.

Officers entered the building and found a man who had died from blunt-force trauma injuries in the cafeteria. Another victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say the incident involved coworkers at the Intel campus. Witnesses told police that after the night shift employees left, Simmons allegedly approached the man at a table in the cafeteria and hit him multiple times on the head with a baseball bat, court papers say. According to police, the second victim, sitting by the man, stood up to confront Simmons when he intentionally hit them.

Simmons was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was previously convicted in 2001 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, says she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Woman asking for help capturing pet African serval on the loose in Ahwatukee

Latest News

Police say an investigation is underway to find any suspects.
Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix parking lot
A man is dead and a teenager is in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in west Phoenix.
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose
Three African penguin chicks have hatched recently at OdySea Aquarium!
3 endangered African penguins hatch at Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium
A man is dead after being reportedly dragged by an ATV gator near State Farm Stadium Saturday...
Man dead after being reportedly dragged by ATV near State Farm Stadium