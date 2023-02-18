Man accused of killing coworker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, another is hospitalized, and a man is in custody after an assault involving coworkers in Chandler on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads for a reported assault involving a man with a hatchet around 6:15 a.m. Officers arrived and found 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons in front of the building carrying two duffle bags. Police say Simmons told the officers that they were looking for him.

Officers entered the building and found a man who had died from blunt-force trauma injuries in the cafeteria. Another victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Chandler Police arrest suspect in violent homicide this morning near Dobson Rd. and Ocotillo Rd.#ChandlerPolice #ChandlerPD #ChandlerAZ pic.twitter.com/nipd2vYjUv — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 18, 2023

Investigators say the incident involved coworkers at the Intel campus. Witnesses told police that after the night shift employees left, Simmons allegedly approached the man at a table in the cafeteria and hit him multiple times on the head with a baseball bat, court papers say. According to police, the second victim, sitting by the man, stood up to confront Simmons when he intentionally hit them.

Simmons was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was previously convicted in 2001 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

