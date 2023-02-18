Black History Month
Infant found dead in car seat after vehicle swept away by floodwaters, authorities say

West Virginia authorities say a baby has died after being swept away by floodwaters. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say the body of an 11-week-old boy has been recovered after floodwaters swept away the vehicle he was in.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call on Friday that a vehicle was stuck in high water. Dispatchers said the caller stated that her infant child was inside the car but she was unable to locate him.

Authorities said they were able to find the car once at the scene, but it was already underwater. Crews said the body of the boy was found inside the vehicle in a car seat.

The sheriff’s office reported that the water was around 18 feet deep where the car was located with near-zero visibility due to muddy waters.

Officials said roads in the area became impassable due to the flooding.

Nine different agencies assisted in the recovery operation.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

