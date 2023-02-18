Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Holiday weekend warm-up, snow and rain next week?

It's going to be low 70s for most of the week this week, giving us a break from the chill.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! Yet another great weekend forecast ahead! If you don’t have any holiday weekend plans I suggest you make some, especially if you are fixing to get outdoors it will be GORGEOUS weather with Valley high temperatures in the lower 70s under partly sunny skies. Great weekend for outdoor activities. If you are planning to travel North to Snow Bowl or surrounding areas, bring layers because it will still be cold and cloudy with breezy conditions persisting through next week.

As high pressure continues to weaken, more clouds will roll in, Sunday, as a closed-off low in the Baja California Coast continues to push moisture into the area. Expect slight rain chances Sunday evening into Monday. Look for high temperatures in the low 70s.

Next week, models show a wet weather pattern associated with a more impactful low-pressure system that will tap into that moisture over the area, bringing rainy/snowy, and windy conditions by Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty on the timing and how much rain/snow we can expect, but this could dump a good amount of snow in High Country if it plays out how models are showing.

Weather Prediction Center is forecasting less than a quarter of an inch for the Valley with more significant amounts up North in the next 7 days. As far as temperatures go, expect the 70s into the first half of next week, then gradually getting cooler in the 60s as the system approaches the area.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, says she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Woman asking for help capturing pet African serval on the loose in Ahwatukee

Latest News

Low 70s expected this week, break from the cold
February will likely end with chilly temperatures.
Warmer weekend as temperatures return to the 70s for central Arizona
Sunny, clear skies this weekend in the Phoenix-area
Warm weekend weather for central Arizona