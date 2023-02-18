Holiday weekend warm-up, snow and rain next week?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! Yet another great weekend forecast ahead! If you don’t have any holiday weekend plans I suggest you make some, especially if you are fixing to get outdoors it will be GORGEOUS weather with Valley high temperatures in the lower 70s under partly sunny skies. Great weekend for outdoor activities. If you are planning to travel North to Snow Bowl or surrounding areas, bring layers because it will still be cold and cloudy with breezy conditions persisting through next week.

As high pressure continues to weaken, more clouds will roll in, Sunday, as a closed-off low in the Baja California Coast continues to push moisture into the area. Expect slight rain chances Sunday evening into Monday. Look for high temperatures in the low 70s.

Next week, models show a wet weather pattern associated with a more impactful low-pressure system that will tap into that moisture over the area, bringing rainy/snowy, and windy conditions by Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty on the timing and how much rain/snow we can expect, but this could dump a good amount of snow in High Country if it plays out how models are showing.

Weather Prediction Center is forecasting less than a quarter of an inch for the Valley with more significant amounts up North in the next 7 days. As far as temperatures go, expect the 70s into the first half of next week, then gradually getting cooler in the 60s as the system approaches the area.

