City of Phoenix provides graffiti clean up tools for residents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Graffiti Busters is a division of the City of Phoenix, and their job is cleaning up graffiti across the city. When it comes to cleaning up, Geoge Cota said it’s like a never-ending battle. “I enjoy this job believe it or not. I like to see the area stay clean and graffiti free,” said Cota.

While he moves fast, our crews watched as he cleaned a spot in just a few minutes, and so did those who tagged it. It’s common for him to clean up the same place multiple times a year.

Graffiti is a growing problem the city is working to wipe away. Last year the city used nearly 12,000 gallons of paint to clean up areas while going to about 200 sites a day. While work orders pile up, Cota said residents rely on him. “It puts a smile on the customer’s face. They love it.”

The problem is even known to spread to neighborhoods. The City of Phoenix has a program where residents can use city resources to clean up graffiti where they live. They will even provide the resources to do so. “If you want to have a neighborhood cleanup stop by the graffiti warehouse and get on the list. They’ll lend you the equipment that you’ll be needing,” said Cota.

If caught doing graffiti, it can land you a hefty fine. Tagging a church, school, or cemetery may even land you a felony charge.

Phoenix police define graffiti as: no person may write, paint, draw, etch, or otherwise apply any inscription, figure, or mark of any type on any public or private building or other real or personal property owned, operated, or maintained by a governmental entity or any agency or instrumentality thereof or by any person, firm, or corporation, unless the express permission of the owner or operator of the property has been obtained.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.