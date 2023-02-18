Brittney Griner signs 1-year contract with Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brittney Griner will soon be back on the court with the Phoenix Mercury. According to ESPN, the 31-year-old free agent signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, returning to the team for a 10th season.

On Dec. 16, Griner posted on Instagram that she intended to play for the Mercury this season after she missed the 2022 WNBA season while being detained for ten months in a Russian prison.

