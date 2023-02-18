Black History Month
Brittney Griner signs 1-year contract with Phoenix Mercury

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace...
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA this summer after being traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December with Russia has collided with free agency, creating potential travel complications for the league out of safety concerns for her.( AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brittney Griner will soon be back on the court with the Phoenix Mercury. According to ESPN, the 31-year-old free agent signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, returning to the team for a 10th season.

On Dec. 16, Griner posted on Instagram that she intended to play for the Mercury this season after she missed the 2022 WNBA season while being detained for ten months in a Russian prison.

