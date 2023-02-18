Boy dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boy has died after he was hit by a car in north Phoenix on Friday evening. Around 6:50 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a boy near Wood Drive and 19th Avenue, just south of Thunderbird Road. Police say the driver of the car had struck the boy, who was seen going into the road. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Phoenix police did not say if the driver stayed on the scene. An investigation is underway to learn more about this incident.

The collision happened near Wood Drive and 19th Avenue, just south of Thunderbird Road. (Arizona's Family)

