3 endangered African penguins hatch at Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

Three African penguin chicks have hatched recently at OdySea Aquarium!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — OdySea Aquarium is celebrating three newly hatched African penguin chicks!

This means that there are now 40 penguins at Penguin Point! So far, there have been 13 successful hatchings at the aquarium in its history. African penguins are an endangered species, adding to the excitement of new babies. “As an endangered species, any successful hatching calls for a celebration,” said Jess Peranteau, director of Animal Care and Education at OdySea Aquarium. “As the population of the African penguin continues to rapidly decline — down 23% in the past two years alone — OdySea Aquarium remains committed to the survival of the species in partnership with other Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ accredited facilities.”

Two of the three chicks are clutch-mates, born to parents Mojo and Lemieux. The two were nominated to be part of the Species Survival Plan, a breeding program established by the AZA to build up threatened and endangered species populations. The third penguin hatchling was born from Bubbles and Weasley.

All babies and parents are doing well! They will stay unnamed for the time being, and all chicks will stay behind the scenes until they are ready to be seen by the public one day soon! Learn more about OdySea Aquarium’s penguins and more here.

