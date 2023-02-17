What’s up this weekend? Check out these 8 events in the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Searcing for fun things to do this weekend or just looking to get out of the house? There’s plenty of activities around the Valley for all ages!

PHOENIX

Mardi Gras Bash on the Rooftop

If you are looking for a taste of New Orleans in the Valley, this is perfect for you. Pedal Haus Brewery in downtown Phoenix is hosting a Mardi Gras bash on Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to midnight for all people 21 and older. There will be music and delicious food, including spicy jambalaya and crispy shrimp po’boy. The event is free. For more information, click/tap here.

Arizona Gay Rodeo

The Arizona Gay Rodeo is back in down to benefit local LGBTQ+ charities. There will be rodeo events, performers, games on the green and more fun for the whole family. The event will run from Feb. 17-19 at Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds in Laveen. Admission is $20 per person. To purchase tickets, click/tap here. For more information about the event, visit https://www.agra-phx.com/.

Ahwatukee Eats Food Truck Festival

Do you want to chow down on some delicious food this weekend? Look no further! The Ahwatukee Eats Food Truck Festival is hitting the road. Guests can munch on Detroit-style hot dogs, sliders, Korean dishes, and more! The event is free to the public and will be on Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held at 4609 E. Chandler Blvd. To see all the food trucks in attendance, visit the Ahwatukee Eats Facebook page.

Marvel and DC Art Con

Calling all comic book and superhero fans! Amazing Art Expo is putting on a Marvel and DC Art Con at the Phoenix Convention Center from Feb. 17-19. Nationally recognized artists, including Christopher Clark, Dominic Glover and Megan Withey, will attend. It won’t be just superhero art, though. Artists will also have anime, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Disney and Lord of the Rings pieces! The event is free, but you do have to RSVP for a spot. To save your spot, click/tap here.

WEST VALLEY

Buckeye Air Fair

Looking to catch a glimpse of squadrons zooming through the air or pilots putting on breathtaking airshows? The Buckeye Air Fair is perfect for you. The event will be held at Buckeye Municipal Airport from Feb. 17-19. It will feature an airshow, vintage and military aircraft, action-packed shows and more. The event is free, but a parking pass is required for each day. To purchase parking passes, click/tap here. For more information about the event, click/tap here.

The Chocolate Affaire

Chocolate connoisseurs from near and far can unite for this tasty event! The Chocolate Affaire is coming to Glendale Civic Center from Feb. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. There will be wine, live music, and of course, chocolate! For more information about the event, visit https://thechocolateaffaire.com/.

EAST VALLEY

Strong Beer Festival

Calling all beer enthusiasts (of course, those 21 and over)! The Strong Beer Festival is coming to Salt River Fields on Feb. 18. You can sample over 500 different tasty beers and food trucks will be available. Some notable breweries attending are Four Peaks Brewing, Arizona Wilderness and Lumberyard Brewing. There will also be out-of-state breweries. General admission is $70, but if you choose to be a designated driver, your ticket is $20. To purchase tickets, click/tap here.

Arabian Horse Show

Watch spectacular shows at the Arabian Horse Show coming to WestWorld in Scottsdale! The event will kick off on Feb. 16 and run until Feb. 26. There will be plenty of shows bringing top owners, trainers and breeders from around the world to the East Valley. To purchase tickets, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.