Warmer weekend as temperatures return to the 70s for central Arizona

February will likely end with chilly temperatures.
By Paul Horton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our Friday with a low of 47, a big difference from where we were earlier this week. Today’s high is getting closer to our average of 71; we will be in the mid-60s this afternoon. High pressure out west will bring breezy to windy conditions this afternoon, especially up in the mountains. We will see a few clouds this evening, keeping morning temperatures on Saturday in the lower 50s.

Strong gusts across parts of AZ.
Strong gusts across parts of AZ.(AZFamily)

The sun will return on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds over our state, and temperatures will warm up in the lower to mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday. However, the next storm will bring us some changes sometime next week. We will see a drop in temperatures, windy conditions, and a chance of light rain on Wednesday.

An interesting thing happened on this date in 2016 – Phoenix saw the earliest 90-degree day on record—nineteen degrees above our average – crazy warm.

