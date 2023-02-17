Warmer weekend as temperatures return to the 70s for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our Friday with a low of 47, a big difference from where we were earlier this week. Today’s high is getting closer to our average of 71; we will be in the mid-60s this afternoon. High pressure out west will bring breezy to windy conditions this afternoon, especially up in the mountains. We will see a few clouds this evening, keeping morning temperatures on Saturday in the lower 50s.

Strong gusts across parts of AZ. (AZFamily)

The sun will return on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds over our state, and temperatures will warm up in the lower to mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday. However, the next storm will bring us some changes sometime next week. We will see a drop in temperatures, windy conditions, and a chance of light rain on Wednesday.

An interesting thing happened on this date in 2016 – Phoenix saw the earliest 90-degree day on record—nineteen degrees above our average – crazy warm.

