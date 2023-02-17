Black History Month
Teen driver dies after rollover crash in Goodyear

Goodyear police say the teen driver was alone in the vehicle when he crashed on Citrus and...
Goodyear police say the teen driver was alone in the vehicle when he crashed on Citrus and Indian School roads.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen driver has died after a deadly crash in Goodyear Friday morning.

Goodyear police say around 2 a.m., the 17-year-old driver was alone in the vehicle when he crashed and rolled his car on Citrus and Indian School roads. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Citrus Road will be closed for several hours from Indian School Road to Campbell Avenue just north of the main intersection as police investigate what led up to the crash. It’s unknown if speeding or impairment was a factor. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes in the area.

