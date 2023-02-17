Scottsdale pet sanctuary takes in and adopts out older pets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sometimes, a pet who’s already settled in with life is a better fit for some people. Typically, they’re already house trained or crate trained.

Some potential pet owners don’t want to deal with any of that. Jessie Bustamante and Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary say that older pets still have a lot of love to give and on Saturday around 10 a.m., the sanctuary will hold an open house called Show and Tail, where people can meet some of the very adoptable and adorable dogs in their care.

The event is located at 11414 N 67th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85254 and starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Show & Tail is an open house where you can learn about the sanctuary's work, how you can help and information on adopting a senior pet. (Arizona's Family)

