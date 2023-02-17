Rare ringtail cat found living in attic of Scottsdale home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Homeowners in Scottsdale were hoping to catch the creature they suspected was living in their attic, but what they saw was not your typical rat or mouse.

After installing surveillance cameras, the homeowners discovered it was a rare ringtail cat moving around the attic. “This is the first I’ve ever seen, and our local manager has only seen them twice in 20 years,” said Burns Pest Elimination Residential Account manager Mike Boyle.

Although ringtail cats are a rare species, they are not considered endangered. Ringtail cats are part of the raccoon family and became the State Mammal of Arizona in 1986.

According to the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, “ringtails are excellent climbers capable of ascending vertical walls, trees, rocky cliffs and even cacti. They will den in tree hollows, rock crevices, other animals’ abandoned burrows, mine shafts, abandoned buildings, and some are even known to find their way into attics of occupied homes.”

The ringtail cat eventually moved to a new location, and the homeowners were able to seal up any holes or openings in the attic. “We didn’t trap it. We just put up exclusion products so it safely moved on to a new area and the homeowners could seal any openings in their attic,” said Boyle.

