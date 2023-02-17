Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rare ringtail cat found living in attic of Scottsdale home

Although ringtail cats are a rare species, they are not considered endangered.
Although ringtail cats are a rare species, they are not considered endangered.(Burns Pest Elimination)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Homeowners in Scottsdale were hoping to catch the creature they suspected was living in their attic, but what they saw was not your typical rat or mouse.

After installing surveillance cameras, the homeowners discovered it was a rare ringtail cat moving around the attic. “This is the first I’ve ever seen, and our local manager has only seen them twice in 20 years,” said Burns Pest Elimination Residential Account manager Mike Boyle.

Although ringtail cats are a rare species, they are not considered endangered. Ringtail cats are part of the raccoon family and became the State Mammal of Arizona in 1986.

According to the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, “ringtails are excellent climbers capable of ascending vertical walls, trees, rocky cliffs and even cacti. They will den in tree hollows, rock crevices, other animals’ abandoned burrows, mine shafts, abandoned buildings, and some are even known to find their way into attics of occupied homes.”

The ringtail cat eventually moved to a new location, and the homeowners were able to seal up any holes or openings in the attic. “We didn’t trap it. We just put up exclusion products so it safely moved on to a new area and the homeowners could seal any openings in their attic,” said Boyle.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson

Latest News

Jeff Robinson said he feels like a new man after receiving the new heart.
Arizona man who received first ‘heart in a box’ transplant celebrates 50th wedding anniversary
A man died Thursday night after a shooting near Baseline Road and 13th Place in South Mountain...
Suspect on the loose after 18-year-old shot to death in south Phoenix
More than 200,000 travelers came through Sky Harbor airport on Feb. 13, the day after Super...
More than 200,000 people went through Sky Harbor the day after Super Bowl
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco