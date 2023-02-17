Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find the man who reportedly damaged a car in a Costco parking lot.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 14, the victim parked her GMC SUV in a Costco parking spot located off Chandler Village Drive and the Loop 202. Upon entering the store, a woman confronted the victim and accused her of taking her spot. The victim apologized and continued her way into the store.

Once she was done shopping, she saw that her SUV had been vandalized. Police say a customer who witnessed the vandalism approached the victim, saying that a man had taken an object that looked like a rock, and damaged the paint. The suspect is seen on surveillance video with the woman who previously confronted the victim. The total estimated damages to the SUV are over $4,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 480-782-4130 or Detective Eva Zermeno at 480-782-4105. Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the man’s location.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.