Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

Parking spot confrontation leads to car vandalism
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police are searching for the man in the photo.(Chandler Police Department)
By Athena Kehoe
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find the man who reportedly damaged a car in a Costco parking lot.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 14, the victim parked her GMC SUV in a Costco parking spot located off Chandler Village Drive and the Loop 202. Upon entering the store, a woman confronted the victim and accused her of taking her spot. The victim apologized and continued her way into the store.

Once she was done shopping, she saw that her SUV had been vandalized. Police say a customer who witnessed the vandalism approached the victim, saying that a man had taken an object that looked like a rock, and damaged the paint. The suspect is seen on surveillance video with the woman who previously confronted the victim. The total estimated damages to the SUV are over $4,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 480-782-4130 or Detective Eva Zermeno at 480-782-4105. Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the man’s location.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson

Latest News

Jeff Robinson said he feels like a new man after receiving the new heart.
Arizona man who received first ‘heart in a box’ transplant celebrates 50th wedding anniversary
A man died Thursday night after a shooting near Baseline Road and 13th Place in South Mountain...
Suspect on the loose after 18-year-old shot to death in south Phoenix
More than 200,000 travelers came through Sky Harbor airport on Feb. 13, the day after Super...
More than 200,000 people went through Sky Harbor the day after Super Bowl
Although ringtail cats are a rare species, they are not considered endangered.
Rare ringtail cat found living in attic of Scottsdale home