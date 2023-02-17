Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Police Officer dies from autoimmune diseases after 20 years of service

Phoenix Police Officer Ben Denham a veteran airport officer and K-9 handler passed away last...
Phoenix Police Officer Ben Denham a veteran airport officer and K-9 handler passed away last week.(Phoenix Police Department / AZFamily)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Phoenix police are mourning the loss of one of their own after a veteran airport officer and K-9 handler passed away last week.

Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, suffered from a rare combination of autoimmune diseases and died last week. Denham was a K-9 Officer and worked with the K-9 Hera at the airport bureau. “He not only treated her as a partner, that was his family,” said Denham’s wife, Debbie.

Things took a turn for the worse in 2016 when his autoimmune diseases flared up. The disease polymyositis ravaged his body. The father of seven received life-saving treatments between shifts, his body hurt so much that he slept in a chair, but he didn’t stop working. His wife of 27 years was by his side through it all. “It was heartbreaking; he wanted to serve the community, he wanted to help his family, I supported him day and night, and I was his silent partner,” said Debbie.

Despite the pain Denham was in, he had one last goal: to make it to 20 years as a Phoenix Police Officer; he wanted to make sure his family received the benefits after he was gone. “He was the type of person to always be there, to always fight, to be present no matter how much pain he’s in. He never complained,” said Denham.

Denham passed away on February 8th, 2023, three months after his 20-year-anniversary. “He said, ‘Debbie, I made a deal with God; if I can make it to 20 years, then I’m ok,” said Debbie. “I told him when he was in the hospital this time, I said, ‘if I can be the one in that bed, I would because you have so much to live for’ and he looked at me and said, ‘i know but you have so much to live for too’”

If you would like to help his family, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson

Latest News

Large fire breaks out at Phoenix car shop
The 'Cool Pavement Program' coating is meant to cool off the roads so there's less of a "heat...
City asking Phoenix neighborhood for feedback following cracked ‘cool pavement’
Dina has brought a lot of new energy and enthusiasm to Sunrise Village.
Mesa activities director nominated by friends wins Pay It Forward award
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes the "skinny" budget bill sent to her by the Republican...
Governor vetoes state budget bill, sending it back to legislature