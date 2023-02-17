Phoenix man’s vintage car damaged by rats in storage facility

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man rented a storage facility to house his vintage sports car and some family heirlooms. But when rats moved in, he ended up with a tough lesson on the need for insurance.

Mike Vestal loves his 1966 Austin Healey Sprite. “Driving this thing, having this car reminds me of my grandparents,” he said.

So to protect it, Vestal put the car, along with a motorcycle and other heirlooms, in storage. But he later discovered he was sharing the storage with rats. “They love cars,” he said. “They love to nest in them, and they love eating up wiring harnesses. You know, they eat off the insulation, the casing.”

Vestal reported the rats to management at Extra Space Storage. In turn, they called in an exterminator, but he says it didn’t help. Vestal says he had to put out rat traps. However, the rodents had already done serious damage to his car. The car’s wiring was badly damaged, and the carpet along the floorboards had to be thrown away.

To repair the car, he has an estimate of $10,000, and that’s not all. “I have my grandmother’s quilts that I’m keeping,” he said. “Once that’s damaged with infestation, you’ve got to throw it away. You’ve got to get rid of it.”

Vestal says many of his belongings had to be tossed out. The total damage is more than $16,000. Hoping to be reimbursed, he filed a claim with Extra Space Storage. “And their first response to that was we’re not seeing any signs of rodent infestation or damage whatsoever,” he said. “So I’m still dealing with that, so we’ll see where it goes.”

On Your Side got involved, and we contacted Extra Space Storage. They insisted they took Vestal’s complaint about the rats very seriously, moved him to a different storage unit, and had repeated visits from an exterminator.

As for his claim, they told On Your Side it was approved, and the check was in the mail. But when Vestal received the check, it was for only $3,000. It turns out that’s all the insurance coverage he had on the unit.

The lesson here: make sure your insurance matches the value of the contents. That three grand will only make a small dent in Vestal’s costs. He’s now increased the insurance coverage to better reflect the value of what’s in the unit.

