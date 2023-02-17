Black History Month
New proposal would reopen water supply for Rio Verde Foothills

If the proposal is approved, it would reopen the Scottsdale water supply to the unincorporated...
If the proposal is approved, it would reopen the Scottsdale water supply to the unincorporated Rio Verde foothills for the next three years.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is renewed hope for people living in the Rio Verde Foothills. On Thursday, the City of Scottsdale and Maricopa County proposed an agreement to temporarily grant the community water access. They’ve been without running water since the beginning of the year when they were cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply by a state-mandated drought regulation plan.

Karen Nabity has been without water since January 1. “It’s been a big change. And you have to practice at it because we are doing that. If it’s yellow. let it mellow; if it’s brown, flush it down,” Nabity said. Her community, the Rio Verde Foothills, lost its access to the city of Scottsdale’s water supply earlier this year. It was a change she believed was coming. “Every time we use water; usually it’s getting used twice,” said Nabity. Now, Nabity’s calls for help were nearly answered.

City Councilwoman Solange Whitehead helped propose an agreement between the City of Scottsdale and Maricopa County. If approved by both entities, it would reopen the Scottsdale water supply to the unincorporated Rio Verde foothills for the next three years. “This is a solution, not a band aid. We were really against it as a council to kick the can further down the road. So what we are doing is we are securing real water and for those who are reliant on Scottsdale’s water and EPCOR does have water rights that does allow for the company to continue to provide a longer-term solution,” said Whitehead.

After three years, Whitehead says EPCOR utilities will have the required infrastructure to provide drinkable water for the foothills at an affordable price. “Arizonans don’t treat Arizonans this way. If someone came up to your house and wanted a drink of water, you would give them a drink of water,” said State Rep. David Cook.

Cook was also instrumental in this plan. He’s optimistic it will pass. “I promised the citizens of Scottsdale if they stick with us through this thing, it would not cost them one drop of water or one penny of their tax dollars,” Cook said. “Their worlds are being turned upside down when you have to carry a bucket in to flush a toilet. This is not a third-world country, this is the state of Arizona. We don’t treat people like that.”

There is a caveat, if Scottsdale water resources are reduced for any reason, including drought, Rio Verde Foothills will lose their access to water. It’s not a done deal yet. First, it has to pass through the Scottsdale City Council. They’re voting next Tuesday, February 21. If it passes there, it’s handed off to Maricopa County, which will vote on the proposal.

