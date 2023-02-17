New names presented for Tempe parks, streets linked to KKK members

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After city officials and experts found some names of Tempe streets and parks had ties to 1920s Ku Klux Klan members, several places may soon take on new identities. The new proposed names will instead honor Tempe figures and be presented in front of the city council on March 2.

The names were suggested by community members and vetted by a diverse committee of Council-appointed volunteers. The locations that may be changed are Laird Street, Hudson Lane, Hudson Park, Harelson Park and Redden Park. If approved, the new names will be:

Parque de Soza – Replaces Hudson Park. Recognizes the multigenerational pioneer Soza family.

Rancho de Sotelo – This will be a marked area east of Rural Road and south of University Drive, designating the 160-acre ranch of the Sotelo family, including Manuela Sotelo, a respected Latina pioneer and landowner.

Obregon Street – Replaces East Laird Street. Recognizes pioneer farmer Pedro “Pete” Obregon, who was known as “Don Pedro” in the community for his work to take care of others.

Michelle Brooks-Totress Park – Replaces Redden Park. Recognizes community activist, philanthropist and volunteer Michelle Brooks-Totress.

Romo-Jones Street – Replaces West Laird Street. Recognizes husband-and-wife pioneers Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones, who fought and won in court for their children to be able to attend school with white children.

Thomas Lane – Replaces Hudson Lane. Recognizes Maggie and Theodore Thomas, who were an African American pioneer family and business owners.

Mary and Moses Green Park – Replaces Harelson Park. Recognizes Mary and Moses Green, who were the first African American landowners in what is now Tempe.

Ragsdale-MLK Park – Replaces Sixth Street Park. This was an additional renaming proposed by the City Council on Feb. 9, in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Lincoln Ragsdale, a prominent local Civil Rights activist, businessman and veteran.

Two Tempe History Museum curators previously presented evidence linking the names to KKK members. The discussion and vote will take place at 6 p.m. at the meeting. Public comment will also be allowed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.