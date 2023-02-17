Black History Month
Man dead after shooting in south Phoenix

A man died Thursday night after a shooting near Baseline Road and 13th Place in South Mountain...
A man died Thursday night after a shooting near Baseline Road and 13th Place in South Mountain Village.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting in South Mountain Village on Thursday night.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 10 p.m. near Baseline Road and 13th Place, west of 16th Street. There, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital,where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

