Labor: 100 minors illegally employed in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants

This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Department of Labor said one of the nation’s largest food safety sanitation service providers employed at least 102 teens ages 13 to 17 for hazardous work on overnight shifts at meat-processing facilities.

The department said in a news release Friday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD, based in Kieler, Wisconsin, has paid $1.5 million in civil penalties. The teens worked at 13 plants in eight states.

“The Department of Labor has made it absolutely clear that violations of child labor laws will not be tolerated,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “No child should ever be subject to the conditions found in this investigation.”

The Wage and Hour Division said it found the underage employees were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat-processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters. At least three minors suffered injuries while working for the company.

The fine, paid Thursday, was the maximum civil money penalty allowed by federal law. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the department assessed $15,138 for each minor-aged employee who was employed in violation of the law.

The investigation started in August, with a complaint filed in court in November.

“Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ systems flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ignored the flags,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri in Chicago. “When the Wage and Hour Division arrived with warrants, the adults - who had recruited, hired and supervised these children - tried to derail our efforts to investigate their employment practices.”

Investigators said they found at least one teen working illegally at the following locations:

  • George’s Inc., Batesville, Ark.
  • Tyson Food Inc., Green Forest, Ark.
  • JBS Foods, Greeley, Colo.
  • Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Milford, Ind.
  • Cargill Inc., Dodge City, Kan.
  • Turkey Valley Farms, Marshall, Minn.
  • Buckhead Meat of Minnesota, St. Cloud, Minn.
  • JBS Foods, Worthington, Minn.
  • Gibbon Packing Co., Gibbon, Neb.
  • JBS Foods, Grand Island, Neb.
  • Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc., Omaha, Neb.
  • Tyson Food Inc., Goodlettsville, Tenn.
  • Cargill Inc., Fiona, Texas

