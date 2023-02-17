I-17, US 60, other freeways to be impacted by weekend closures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With the Phoenix Open and Super Bowl 57 behind us, highway closures are back as construction resumes this weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends allowing extra time and to plan alternate routes to get to where you want to go.

I-17 North Closure

Interstate 17 northbound between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix will close from Friday, 9 a.m. to Monday, 5 a.m. for pavement improvement. The on-ramps at Northern, Dunlap and Peoria avenues and Cactus Road will be closed, as well as the I-17 north interchange to Loop 101 east and west.

ADOT suggests using SR-51 north and Loop 101 west as alternate routes to reach I-17 past the closure. Northbound drivers can exit before the closure and use northbound 19th or 35th avenues to Loop 101 or connect with I-17 past the closure.

U.S. 60 East Closure

U.S. 60 east will close between Higley Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from Friday, 9 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m. for pavement improvement. U.S. 60 east on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road will close.

ADOT suggests using Loop 202 east (Red Mountain or Santa freeways). Drivers wanting to go east on U.S. 60 can exit before the closure and use Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

I-10 East Closure

I-10 east will close between U.S. 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from Friday, 10 p.m. to Saturday, 10 p.m. for construction.

Westbound I-10 will narrow to two lanes near Broadway Road.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will close.

Westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 will close.

The off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue for U.S. 60 east will close.

Both HOV ramps between I-10 and U.S. 60 will close.

I-10 west will narrow to three lanes near Chandler Boulevard.

Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions approaching I-10 from Friday, 10 p.m. to Saturday, 10 p.m.

ADOT suggests:

Using Loop 202 east (Red Mountain Freeway) at the I-10/SR 51 mini-stack to Loop 101 south (Price Freeway) to Loop 202 (Santan Freeway).

Those using I-10 to head east should detour onto U.S. 60 east but can also use Loop 101 south to Loop 202 west in the Chandler area.

Drivers in the West Valley can use Loop 202 south/east (South Mountain Freeway) to get past the closure.

Loop 303 West Closure

Loop 303 westbound will close between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from Saturday, 4 a.m. to Sunday, 7 p.m. for the new interchange construction. I-17 ramps at Loop 303 will remain open.

ADOT suggests that from I-17, use SR 74 west to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach Loop 303 west/south past the closure.

I-10 West Narrowing

I-10 westbound will narrow to one lane between Miller and Palo Verde roads from Friday, 9 p.m. to Saturday, 6 a.m. for the widening project.

Also:

I-10 west’s ramp to SR 85 south will close Saturday from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

SR 85 north’s ramp to I-10 west will close for several weeks from Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. to Monday, March 13 at 5 a.m. for reconstruction work. ADOT says there will be detour signs in place.

Lost Dutchman Marathon in Apache Junction

U.S. 60 and certain major roads in Apache Junction will close for the Lost Dutchman Marathon. Check the marathon’s website for more information about the marathon’s course.

Ironwood Drive from U.S. 60 to McKellips Boulevard will close.

McKellips Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Idaho Road will close.

Idaho Road from McKellips to Lost Dutchman Boulevard will close.

Lost Dutchman Boulevard from Idaho Road to Goldfield Road will close.

Broadway Road from Goldfield Road to Broadway Lane will close.

