Holiday weekend warm up!

Clouds will linger throughout the day as temperatures rise into the middle 60s and winds begin to pick up.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Good Morning! Happy Fri-YAY! We made it to the end of the week. If you don’t have any holiday weekend plans, I suggest you make some, especially if you’re fixing to get outdoors — it will be GORGEOUS weather.

Chilly start to the morning, but warmer than yesterday, with lows in the 40s in the Valley. Clouds will linger throughout the day as temperatures rise into the middle 60s and winds begin to pick up. Hang on to your hats and wigs because the big story for today is a wind advisory that has been issued for eastern Maricopa, NW Pinal and portions of Gila Bend counties, Superstition Mountains, and Globe until 3 p.m. Winds are expected to be 45 mph or greater with gusts reaching 50 mph or greater. Impacts on driving, visibility due to blowing dust, and of course, blowing loose objects around. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor objects and take your allergy medication before heading outdoors!

Saturday and Sunday will be close to perfect! As high pressure settles over the area, high temperatures are expected to reach the 70s under mostly sunny skies — a great weekend for outdoor activities. If you’re planning to travel north to Snowbowl or surrounding areas, bring layers because it will still be cold and cloudy with breezy conditions persisting through next week.

And next week, models show a wet weather pattern associated with a low pressure system off to the west, which will move towards the area bringing windy and rainy/snowy conditions by Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty on the timing and how much rain/snow we will expect, but this could dump a good amount of snow in the high country if it plays out how models are showing. As far as temperatures go, expect the 70s into the first half of next week, then gradually getting cooler as the system approaches the area.

February will likely end with chilly temperatures.
February will likely end with chilly temperatures.(Arizona's Family)

