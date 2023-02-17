Fire overtakes home in south Phoenix; 4 people escape unharmed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people have been displaced Friday morning after their house in the south Phoenix area was severely damaged by fire.

Phoenix fire crews responded around 5 a.m. to a house fire near the intersection of 7th and South Mountain avenues, south of Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and quickly went to work to extinguish the flames. Four people escaped the burning home before crews arrived and are being helped by the department’s crisis response team.

There are no reports of injuries, and investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.