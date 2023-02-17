Deputies search for driver following deadly hit-and-run in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this week in Mesa.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, deputies say a car hit a pedestrian on Main Street just west of Crismon Road and drove away. The victim, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of the collision.

Investigators are looking for a 2006-2008 white or light colored 4-door Chevrolet Malibu. Evidence at the scene shows the sedan should have front-end damage, including the grille assembly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011. Reference report no. IR23-003998.

Investigators are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Mesa. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

