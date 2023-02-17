Crash involving motorcycle, truck in Mesa leaves 1 dead

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead following a collision involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Mesa.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sossaman and Ray roads near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. According to Mesa police, a truck turned left from Ray onto southbound Sossaman in front of a motorcycle that was heading east on Ray. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and suffered a severe head injury. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with detectives. As of 2 p.m., the intersection is closed as police continue investigating the crash. Area drivers are asked to use Power Road for north/south travel and Pecos Road for east/west travel.

The intersection of Sossaman and Ray is closed for a fatal traffic accident. Please us Power Road for north/south travel and Pecos for east/west travel. pic.twitter.com/zIKaSzlq5P — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 17, 2023

