College football player in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.
Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.(Vauls family via WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Jackson State University football player is reportedly in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

WLBT reports that Kaseem Vauls, a defensive lineman, has been checked into the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Vauls’ father, William, shared on social media that his son had stomach pains Tuesday night and went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, William said his son underwent an emergency procedure that went well but he remained “heavily sedated.”

Vauls’ father thanked everyone for the support they have received while his son recovers.

The family did not immediately release what caused their son’s stomach pains or what led to him going into cardiac arrest.

Vauls is entering his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M University.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

