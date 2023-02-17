Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award

“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University
FILE - Gayle King arrives at HISTORYTalks, Sept. 24, 2022, at DAR Constitution Hall in...
FILE - Gayle King arrives at HISTORYTalks, Sept. 24, 2022, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. “CBS Mornings” co-host King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.

The honor is given every year by the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

King is expected to attend a Feb. 21 awards luncheon at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Phoenix.

Brittney Griner’s wife speaks about her emotional journey since February when the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in Russia on drug charges.

She is the 39th recipient of the award. Past honorees include Anderson Cooper, Judy Woodruff, and Bob Woodward.

King has been with CBS News since 2011. In recent years, she has earned notice for exclusive interviews with embattled singer R. Kelly and Cherelle Griner, the wife of formerly imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, among others.

Known for her frequent collaborations with close friend Oprah Winfrey, King is an editor-at-large for the Oprah Daily website. She also hosts “Gayle King in the House” on SiriusXM radio.

The Cronkite School, named for the broadcast legend in 1984, focuses on teaching students journalism and multimedia skills. It includes public television station Arizona PBS, considered the largest media outlet globally that a journalism school operates.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson

Latest News

Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal of loss in Arizona governor’s race
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker...
Chiefs’ Mahomes comes up limping in first half of Super Bowl
Tucson man sentenced in shooting that left 4 dead in Pima County
NASA gears up to launch historic moon mission after mega rocket sustained hurricane damage