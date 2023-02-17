Black History Month
Brothers arrested after roommate shot to death in Mesa

Jesus Baez-Franco, 36, (left) and Oscar Baez-Franco, 26, (right) were arrested Thursday morning...
Jesus Baez-Franco, 36, (left) and Oscar Baez-Franco, 26, (right) were arrested Thursday morning in Mesa.(Courtesy: Mesa Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police say two brothers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week at a Mesa apartment complex. Jesus Baez-Franco, 36, is facing a murder charge for the death of his roommate, while his brother, 26-year-old Oscar Baez-Franco, was booked for disorderly conduct.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, Mesa police were called to an apartment on Southern Avenue near Mesa Drive for a report of a man in a bathroom with a gun. When officers arrived, they saw three people climbing out of apartment windows. One of the men, Jesus, said he was in his bedroom when he heard someone inside the apartment readying a gun to fire. He then reportedly told officers that’s when he began firing his gun through the closed bedroom door into the living room area of the apartment. Oscar told police he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and heard his brother say, “they are coming for us,” so he fired three rounds from his own gun into the hallway floor and through a closed door.

When officers went into the apartment, they found a man dead from multiple gunshots. Jesus and Oscar reportedly told police that they knew the victim and that he had been living in the apartment with them. After searching the apartment, officers also found methamphetamine in the living room area

According to court documents, Jesus told officers that a roommate nicknamed Catchete had been threatening him by playing songs on his phone with lyrics about death. He reportedly told investigators that he had used meth, which made him paranoid, and that he heard Catchete and another roommate nicknamed Titi talking outside his bedroom door. He said he heard Catchete playing music on his phone and the sound of a handgun racking, so he began shooting.

Per those documents, Jesus identified the man who was shot to death as Titi. His real identity has not been released. According to police, the roommate known as Catchete was at work at the time of the shooting.

Jesus was booked on second-degree murder, possession of dangerous drugs and reckless discharge of a weapon. His brother was arrested for reckless discharge of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

