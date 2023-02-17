Black History Month
Arizona Republicans pass bills to change ballot casting process

Some of the proposal included a controversial bill that would do away with early voting entirely and ban electronic counting devices.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republicans passed a number of election bills that would change how and where voters cast their ballots. Reps. Liz Harris and Alexander Kolodin, a pair of GOP election deniers, led the charge on the bills up for debate in a House committee.

The most controversial bills would do away with early voting entirely and ban electronic counting devices. The proposals passed despite credible evidence of election fraud and will likely earn a veto from Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Early voting was championed by Republicans in the early 1990s, with Arizona being a model for several states. It’s also extremely popular, with more than 80 percent of Arizona voters choosing to cast early ballots in the last election.

