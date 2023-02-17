Black History Month
4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

