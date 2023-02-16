Black History Month
A windy Friday with a warm-up in store for the weekend

It was a cold start on Thursday morning but temperatures are looking up as we head into the end of the week.
By Royal Norman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite a freeze warning for most of the metro area Thursday morning, the really cold temps, for the most part, didn’t materialize in most parts of the Valley.

Most likely the light breezes that persisted during the morning hours kept temps up a bit. The coldest lows we saw around town were 29 at Queen Creek in the southeast Valley, 31 at Maryvale and Deer Valley and 32 for south Chandler. Sky Harbor landed at 35 degrees so we continue through our third winter in a row without a 32 at the airport.

As a ridge of high pressure builds in, we’re first going to see another windy day around the state on Friday. In the Valley, we could potentially see wind gusts in the 20 mile-per-hour range and up around 40 mph in northern Arizona. But after that, the warm air arrives and we expect highs in the 70s for the weekend into early next week.

By mid-week, we may have to deal with a cutoff low trying to make its way into Arizona from the west. It could bring some rain chances, but right now it looks like if we get much rain and snow around the state, it will be concentrated in the mountains and in southern Arizona.

On this date in 1891, Arizona saw a series of storms that produced immense flooding along the Salt River through the (then) small town of Phoenix. At the confluence of the Salt and Verde Rivers, the water was said to be eight miles across. And in areas around Phoenix, the river stretched to two miles wide. Almost the same thing happened on this date in 1980, which saw nine straight days of rain, although this time the area had reservoirs in place. The water still was too much for the upstream dams, and 11 bridges and river crossings were destroyed. Also, 600 homes in Phoenix suffered major flood damage.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

