Vet bills continue for Phoenix area family after German shepherd’s death

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family lost their beloved pet and were surprised to see they were still getting charges from a “wellness plan” they had agreed to. It’s a difficult situation, but the vet clinic says it’s not as heartless as it may sound.

“Chico was our German shepherd, said Angel Carbajal. “He was four and a half years old when he passed. We got him as a puppy. And he was a handsome dog. I mean, everywhere we went, everybody would comment on how handsome he was.”

It’s still hard for Angel and Patricia Carbajal to talk about their dog Chico. “He was a wonderful dog. And you just knew that he was going to do whatever it took to protect you. And unconditional, without a doubt, without hesitation,” said Angel.

The Carbajals had previously taken out what’s known as a “wellness plan” from Banfield Pet Hospital, found in big pet stores. The couple associated the plan with pet insurance and made monthly payments.

So, when Chico turned sick and stopped eating, the Carbajals took him to Banfield Pet Hospital for help. After running a series of tests, doctors at Banfield couldn’t determine why the dog had stopped eating. Unfortunately, Chico’s kidneys eventually shut down, and he died in December.

The couple says his death was painful, Then, they were shocked to learn Banfield Pet Hospital was still billing them even though Chico wasn’t even around anymore. “She noticed that we were getting billed,” Angel said. “And she called Banfield and said ‘hey, our dog has passed away. We don’t have him anymore.’ (And they said) ‘We’re sorry for your loss, but you have a contract.’”

The Carbajals contacted On Your Side, and we reached out to Banfield. The pet hospital explained that the wellness plan the Carbajals had for Chico was not “insurance.” Instead, it was a “year-long package of preventative pet care” for vaccinations, dental checkups, and routine care.

Banfield tells us, “At the time of cancellation, we compare the retail value of the services provided to the pet with the remaining cost of the plan – and the owner is responsible for the lesser of the two amounts.” So, it turns out the Carbajals were not paying premiums. After all, they were paying off the services already provided.

The Carbajals tell On Your Side it’s a valuable lesson for pet owners. “If you have one of these plans, educate yourself,” Angel said. “Ask questions, because you might not realize it but if God forbid you lose your pet, chances are you’re still going to be paying for that plan that you signed up for that was intended to keep your pet healthy, which is ironic to me.”

That’s good advice. When you’re grieving a lost pet, the last thing anyone wants is an unexpected bill from the veterinarian.

