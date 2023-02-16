Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police arrest man who allegedly killed the owner of an auto shop in Glendale

Glendale police arrested Daravon Sueing in connection with the deadly shooting of Reydesel...
Glendale police arrested Daravon Sueing in connection with the deadly shooting of Reydesel "Ray" Parra.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a business owner and father in Glendale late last year. Daravon Sueing, 30, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Wednesday for the murder of Reydesel “Ray” Parra, 50.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Glendale police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. There, officers found Parra near a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at an area hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family pleading for help finding shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment

Police say evidence left at the scene led investigators to identify Sueing as a suspect. He was arrested earlier this week, according to police, and booked for first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons. Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if the two men knew each other.

“I feel like we were robbed. It was senseless,” Ray’s son, Jason Parra, told Arizona’s Family last November. His family described Parra as a selfless, genuine man and didn’t know why anyone would have wanted to kill him.

Reydesel “Ray” Parra was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex last November.
Reydesel “Ray” Parra was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex last November. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson

Latest News

This week's dirty dining list covers both restaurants and a high school.
Candy next to chemicals, workers not washing hands among violations at high school, local restaurants
Jonathan Gannon was introduced as the Arizona Cardinals head coach during a news conference on...
Jonathan Gannon takes over as Arizona Cardinals’ new head coach
What are the top 10 cars and trucks on the market in 2023?
How to keep your pets safe during Arizona's freezing temperatures