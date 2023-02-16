Police arrest man who allegedly killed the owner of an auto shop in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a business owner and father in Glendale late last year. Daravon Sueing, 30, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Wednesday for the murder of Reydesel “Ray” Parra, 50.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Glendale police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. There, officers found Parra near a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at an area hospital.

Police say evidence left at the scene led investigators to identify Sueing as a suspect. He was arrested earlier this week, according to police, and booked for first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons. Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if the two men knew each other.

“I feel like we were robbed. It was senseless,” Ray’s son, Jason Parra, told Arizona’s Family last November. His family described Parra as a selfless, genuine man and didn’t know why anyone would have wanted to kill him.

Reydesel “Ray” Parra was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex last November. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.