Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pet African serval missing in Ahwatukee neighborhood later found

The exotic cat was found Tuesday.
The exotic cat was found Tuesday.(Crystal Barroga)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is over for a missing pet African serval in an Ahwatukee neighborhood. Crystal Barroga tells Arizona’s Family that 3-year-old Bagheera was found in a neighbor’s backyard around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Barroga’s daughter went to the house and put the exotic cat in a crate. Bagheera was apparently hungry even though the neighbors had been feeding her. A veterinarian will check her out. Barroga said she would give the neighbor a gift basket for finding her beloved cat.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale

Latest News

A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
State lawmakers pass new bill eliminating Arizona rental taxes
Phoenix-area couple still charged for vet bills after dog died
Phoenix-area couple still charged for vet bills after dog died
The Office of Accountability and Transparency will notify the police chief and city manager if...
Phoenix Police use of force is getting a closer look, so how’s it going?