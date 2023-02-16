Black History Month
Officials identify driver killed in crash, chemical spill on I-10 in Tucson

A truck driver from Nevada was killed in a rollover on I-10 in Tucson.
A truck driver from Nevada was killed in a rollover on I-10 in Tucson.(Courtesy: Tucson FIre Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) Officials have identified the driver who died in a crash that resulted in a nitric acid spill on Interstate 10 earlier this week in Tucson.

Rick Immel, 54, of Nevada may have experienced a medical issue before the crash on Tuesday, DPS officials said during a news conference Thursday afternoon, adding that intoxication was not a factor. The rollover caused the trailer shell to crack open, sending plumes of the volatile chemical into the air. Following the accident, I-10 was closed in both directions and area residents were told to shelter in place. After more than a day, I-10 reopened and the shelter in place order was lifted Wednesday evening.

Immel was hauling liquid nitric acid for Landstar System, Inc. and was headed to Theodore, Ala.

Watch the full DPS briefing below:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

