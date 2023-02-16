Black History Month
Middle schooler dies after getting hit by school bus

Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a "wonderful student" who was creative and smart.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNE, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan middle schooler is dead after a school bus hit him in the city of Wayne.

The Detroit Free Press reported the bus hit 12-year-old Jacob Dawson-Escobedo on Tuesday afternoon. He was a student at Franklin Middle School in Wayne.

Police told the newspaper Tuesday evening that other students were on board the bus when the incident occurred but none were hurt.

Authorities believe drugs or alcohol did not play a part in the crash but the incident is still under investigation. The bus driver is not in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne-Westland school district declined to say whether the driver remains employed with the district.

Classes resumed at Franklin Middle on Wednesday with emotional support teams ready to help students cope with the incident.

John Dignan, superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district, issued a statement calling Jacob a “wonderful student and friend who was always smiling.” He said the boy was creative and smart and working on a fantasy book.

A GoFundMe to help Jacob’s family with funeral expenses and other bills had raised more than $18,000, as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

