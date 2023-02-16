Black History Month
Mesa activities director nominated by friends wins Pay It Forward award

Dina has brought a lot of new energy and enthusiasm to Sunrise Village.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Dina Starr, an activities director at Sunrise Village in Mesa. Dina’s friend Richard nominated her for the award. “She’s great, she just fits in with our functions and she interacts with everyone. We threatened her not to leave, we will do whatever it takes to keep her here,” he said.

Dina has been in her position for a year. In the time frame, she has started a food bank, meals on wheels, and personally delivered food to people in her community. Because of her hard work, the residents wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Dina to surprise her with the gift. “This is a Pay It Forward award and it is something that Arizona’s Family puts on. We nominated you and along with the nomination you get $500 cash,” said Richard. Dina was shocked by the news.

She has brought a lot of new energy and enthusiasm to Sunrise Village, and the residents who live there really appreciate all she does. “I’ve done different kinds of work, there is nothing that compares to these people. It is an honor for me to be here,” she said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

