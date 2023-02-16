Man hospitalized after grocery store shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot at a grocery store on the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they were called out to a Food City near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 5 p.m. That’s where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Video from the scene early Thursday showed crime scene tape and an extensive police presence centering around two bullet holes on a window.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the police for more information. Details on a possible motive have not yet been released.

