Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man hospitalized after grocery store shooting in west Phoenix

Crime scene investigators continued working the scene into the night.
Crime scene investigators continued working the scene into the night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot at a grocery store on the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they were called out to a Food City near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 5 p.m. That’s where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Video from the scene early Thursday showed crime scene tape and an extensive police presence centering around two bullet holes on a window.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the police for more information. Details on a possible motive have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson

Latest News

What are the top 10 cars and trucks on the market in 2023?
How to keep your pets safe during Arizona's freezing temperatures
FAA investigates laser strikes near Sky Harbor on Super Bowl Sunday
It’s more sophisticated than typical a metal detector in that it recognizes metals used in guns...
High school in Buckeye testing weapons detector