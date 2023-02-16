Black History Month
Jonathan Gannon takes over as Arizona Cardinals’ new head coach

Gannon says the Cardinals will be “adaptable, violent, explosive, and smart” under his leadership as head coach.
Jonathan Gannon was introduced as the Arizona Cardinals head coach during a news conference on...
Jonathan Gannon was introduced as the Arizona Cardinals head coach during a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 16.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — After more than a month of searching, the Arizona Cardinals have hired Jonathan Gannon, formally of the Philadelphia Eagles, as the team’s new head coach.

The 40-year-old has worked in the NFL since 2007, first as a scout and then as an assistant coach in various capacities. He spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, with a team that boasted a top-10 defense in both years and ranked second in total defense in 2022. Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks this season — 15 more than any other team.

Gannon inherits a defense spearheaded by Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, and young linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins. Arizona also is potentially looking at a roster overhaul with roughly 30 unrestricted free agents and the retirement of three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.

Team owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort interviewed Gannon on Monday, the day after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Gannon is the 11th Cardinals head coach since the team moved to Arizona in 1988 and the fourth to be hired in the last seven years.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last month after four seasons with the Cardinals and an overall record of 28-37-1. The team went 4-11 in 2022, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak. On the same day Kingsbury was fired, the team announced Steve Keim was stepping down as GM to focus on his health and Ossenfort was hired one week later. Gannon’s hiring is the first major move by Ossenfort since taking over the role.

The Cardinals were the last team to hire a new head coach. The team had also interviewed a number of other candidates, including New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

