Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Lawmakers pass bill eliminating rental tax for Arizonans

State lawmakers passed a bill that would ditch rental taxes in Arizona but critics say it would hurt essential services.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona lawmakers have passed a new bill to help people save money on rent as prices continue to increase. However, critics say it’s not thoroughly thought out and will cost more in the long run.

Rent prices across the state are sky-high, making it harder for Arizonans to get by. The average cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Phoenix is $1,575. Glendale is coming in at $1,650, and Mesa is right behind at $1,600. In Peoria, it is roughly $1,729. However, Chandler is coming in at a whopping almost $2,000.

To help ease this financial pain, SB 1184 would get rid of the rental tax. “We should not be targeting or harassing renters just because they are renters. Why should they pay this tax and other folks don’t? It’s terrible tax policy. In fact, it targets one group of people,” said Sen. Steve Kaiser, a Republican from Phoenix.

Republican leaders say the rental relief bill will save tenants in 70 Arizona cities and towns between $20 and $200 monthly. Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Peoria, Glendale, Gilbert and Goodyear are among the cities that currently have a rental tax. Meanwhile, Flagstaff and Tucson don’t.

Tom Belshe with the Arizona League of Cities and Towns says communities across the state rely on rental taxes to pay for important services, like police and fire departments, parks and recreation, and utilities. As a result, governments must find other ways to raise revenue if the rental tax goes away. “Cities and towns don’t tax just to tax. They tax to reach a certain dollar amount to cover the services that citizens expect and are used to getting. You make a change in one place, you’re going to feel it in another,” he explained.

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs was asked on Wednesday if she would sign the proposal when it hits her desk. She seemed to indicate it was more of a gimmick than a good policy. “These are not savings that are going to be passed on to renters and that’s a really key piece for me. It also includes funding that’s being allocated outside budget process and that is not something of where we want to be right now,” she said.

There are also concerns that the bill would help landlords more than renters since most people pay a flat monthly rate. However, lawmakers insist it wouldn’t be allowed under the proposal. The bill was mostly passed along party lines, with only one Democrat voting for it. Gov. Hobbs will have five days to sign it once it’s on her desk if she chooses.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale

Latest News

Lesko says she needed to reintroduce the bill after failing to get it through Congress last year.
Arizona GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko reintroduces Women’s Bill of Rights
Arizona lawmakers introduce 'Women's Bill of Rights'
State lawmakers pass new bill eliminating Arizona rental taxes
Dr. Theresa Cullen as expected to continue as Pima County's health director.
Hobbs health director nomination fails in state senate