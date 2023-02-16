Black History Month
Hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills seized at Maricopa County jail facility

Nearly 500 suspected fentanyl pills were discovered during the booking process at the county's...
Nearly 500 suspected fentanyl pills were discovered during the booking process at the county's ITR facility.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says nearly 500 suspected fentanyl pills have been seized from inmates over the course of a few days at the county’s Intake, Transfer and Release (ITR) facility near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

In one case, pills were hidden inside a hollow AA battery. Deputies performing a routine search during the booking process noticed what appeared to be a battery fall out of an inmate’s pocket and found six pills inside. In another case, the sheriff’s office says a woman had 200 pills hidden inside her body.

In the most recent incident, a deputy noticed an inmate trying to conceal something between his legs and into socks provided by the jail. About 200 pills were recovered. About 70 pills were also found during routine searches of two other inmates being booked.

“Our Detention Officers remain committed to protecting both our employees and our incarcerated population from dangerous drugs such as fentanyl,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said. “I’m proud of the work they do every day.”

In January, deputies found nearly 200 pills among inmates trying to smuggle them into the ITR facility.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

