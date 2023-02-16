High school in Buckeye testing weapons detector

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A high school in the West Valley is going high-tech with a new security system that’s designed to detect weapons brought into the building.

Verrado High School is the first in the Agua Fria Union High School District to roll out its new weapons detection system. It’s more sophisticated than typical a metal detector in that it recognizes metals used in guns and knives, but not necessarily keys or cell phones.

“When our students go through the weapons detectors, they don’t have to empty out their backpacks or pockets. The system is designed to be sensitive to a certain amount of metal,” said Megan Griego, spokesperson for Agua Fria Union High School District. “So, for instance, it can detect a weapon, it might not detect a vape pen.”

Griego said the mobile detection devices are part of a more than $2 million-investment into safety in the Agua Fria Union High School District. In all, 21 mobile weapons detectors will be spread across the district at entry points on each campus. There are also plans to upgrade security, including gates, doors, cameras and alarms as well as hire new guards.

“With the way the world is right now and safety and security being top of mind for everyone, our governing board really decided to make an investment in our students’ safety by installing the weapons systems here,” Griego said.

Verrado is the first of five schools in the Agua Fria Union High School District to unveil the weapons detectors. By the end of the school year the other four schools will also have them in place.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.