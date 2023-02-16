Governor vetoes state budget bill, sending it back to legislature

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) vetoed what she described as a “partisan” budget proposal sent to her by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“Arizonans deserve a budget that takes the real issues they are facing seriously. This do-nothing budget kicks the can down the road, and it’s an insult to Arizonans who need their leaders to address affordable housing, invest in public education, and put money back into their pockets.” Hobbs said Thursday in a news release.

I have vetoed the legislative budget that kicks the can down the road. Arizonans deserve a budget that takes the real issues we are facing seriously. Now, let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/GwKXX8PUwi — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) February 16, 2023

“Unfortunately, despite my call to take on these difficult choices and protect our state’s future, the budget approved by a slim, partisan majority in the legislature takes another path. An easy path. Rather than tackling difficult choices, this budget presents Arizonans with false choices.” Hobbs said.

The budget bill was among 12 other legislative bills the Governor vetoed and sent back to lawmakers.

Tensions became quite visible between the Republican lawmakers and the first-year democratic Governor during Hobbs’ State of the State address last month.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.