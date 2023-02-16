Black History Month
Gilbert firefighters spread the love on Valentine’s Day

An elderly woman needed some yard work done... so the Gilbert Fire Department decided to help.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a Gilbert woman, her local firefighters helped her out.

Meet Mary Yaunch. She’s a woman who has given so much to her community by being an ongoing civil servant for her town. On Valentine’s Day, the Gilbert Fire Department’s volunteer group came out to work on her yard, beautifying what was once filled with overgrown weeds and unmanageable trees/bushes. The group gave her chocolate and flowers for the holiday and she sent her love back with homemade cake pops. We would like to thank the group for their kindness - now she can enjoy her yard again.

