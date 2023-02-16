Black History Month
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze Warning across Phoenix

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
By Cristiana Ramos and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good morning, weather worms! BRRRRR! Freezing temperatures throughout the desert this morning. The Valley waking up to the 30s and High Country is in the negatives! Phoenix’s low this morning could get down to 34 degrees, that’s 15 degrees below the average for this day.

Layer up and don’t forget the four P’s! Keep loved ones warm, bring pets and plants inside, and let those pipes drip so they don’t freeze up. You will most likely need to give yourself some extra time to get out of bed this morning and let those cars defrost before heading out on the roads. Thursday will be quiet and nice out there. Look for sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 50s.

Friday, however, will be a bit warmer, but still waking up in the 30s and climbing into the 60s by the afternoon. As a ridge of high pressure builds in over the area, expect above-normal temperatures this weekend in the middle 70s. It’s going to be another great weekend for outdoor activities.

Next week, there’s some uncertainty on whether temperatures stay warm and if we will get more rain.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

