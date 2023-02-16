Crews battle large fire at car shop in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews battled a massive fire at a north Phoenix car shop on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at Firestone Complete Auto Care, located at 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Deer Valley. Firefighters arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming through the roof of the building, and upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower.

According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller, there were reports of a car on fire inside one of the bays, and it spread to the building. Roughly fifty firefighters worked to put the flames out. The building is completely destroyed, Keller said. Crews will be on the scene working to put out hot spots for the next few hours.

The Phoenix Fire Dept. says the intersection is closed in all four directions. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are getting good knockdown on the fire. The intersection will remain closed for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/LvCHlvRmze — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 16, 2023

