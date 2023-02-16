Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses

Bankrate.com: 43% of users don’t know their credit card interest rate
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - One in three U.S. adults are now carrying credit card debt month to month, according to a Bankrate.com survey, a 29% increase over last year.

Even in a time of record high debt, the same study found 43% of credit card users don’t know their interest rates.

Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman said those with credit card debt said the survey showed a lot of people in debt are chasing rewards.

“Cash back is actually the favorite credit card feature of all Americans, including those with credit card debt,” Rossman said. “It doesn’t make sense to pay 20% interest just to get 2% cash back.”

Rossman shared several strategies to combat credit card debt:

  • Look up the interest rates on all of your cards
  • Create a realistic plan to pay off all of your cards
  • Try to stop using your card with the highest interest rate
  • Don’t purchase items for the cash back benefit alone
  • Consider getting a 0% balance transfer card and move debt to it
  • Also research the option of a personal loan at a lower interest rate to combine and pay off the total debt

If you need help dealing with debt, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has free resources available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Award winning broadcaster, former major leaguer Tim McCarver dies at age 81
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
Biden says the U.S. has no indication that the objects shot down over the weekend are tied to...
Biden: 3 objects shot down over the weekend, not tied to China