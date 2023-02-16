Black History Month
Consumer Reports reveals top 10 cars, trucks and SUVs of 2023

Consumer Reports + On Your Side's Susan Campbell has what features and make/models to watch for.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Consumer Reports’ annual top 10 list for cars, trucks and SUVs includes five hybrid vehicles.

“We weight fuel economy pretty heavily, so when a car does really well and is really efficient, it tends to score higher,” Knizek told On Your Side. “One that stands out is the Ford Maverick. This is a small pickup truck. Most pickup trucks are quite large and get very poor fuel economy. This is a small, easy to live with truck that’s comfortable, drives better than most trucks, and starts around $22,000.”

Consumer Reports put more than 200 vehicles through 50 tests to come up with its top picks. “We do everything from acceleration and brake testing,” said Alex Knizek, an engineer at Consumer Reports. “We also do some more subjective testing where we’re measuring seat comfort and how easy it is to get in and out of a car. A favorite of mine is how easy is it to use the infotainment and the controls in the vehicle.”

The average cost of a new vehicle is north of $45,000. The Lexus NX350h and the Tesla Model 3 made the Consumer Reports’ list in that luxury price range. But six of the vehicles on the top picks start under $35,000. “A great example of this is the Toyota Camry. It’s been on our list before. It’s offered in a bunch of different trim levels, but you can pretty much guarantee whichever one you choose, it’s going to be comfortable, practical, reliable and easy to live with,” Knizek said.

To be considered, vehicles must come standard with safety features, including automatic emergency braking that operates at highway speeds and includes pedestrian detection. The full top 10 list includes; Toyota Camry Hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross Small SUV, Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan, Nissan Leaf, Subaru Forester, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, Kia Telluride, Ford Maverick Hybrid, Lexus NX350h and the Tesla Model 3.

