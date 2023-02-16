Black History Month
Candy next to chemicals, workers not washing hands among violations at schools, Phoenix restaurants

Health inspectors found peppermint candy next to toxic chemicals and raw fish was stored over cooked shrimp at some Phoenix-area restaurants.
By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 15, 2023:

Trevor Browne High School - 7402 W. Catalina Drive, Phoenix

  • Employee touching clothing then handling clean dishes
  • Food debris on a slicer

Subway - 450 S. Sossaman Road, Mesa

  • Meatballs not kept hot enough
  • Shredded lettuce and cheese not kept cold enough

Chula Seafood - 20581 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

  • Employee handling raw fish then not washing hands
  • Raw fish stored over cooked shrimp

Saigon Nites - 15689 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

  • Several employees washing hands without soap
  • Dishes not cleaned properly

Kitchen 18 - 10211 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

  • Raw chicken thawing in prep sink
  • Peppermint candy stored with toxic chemicals
  • Egg rolls and brisket with no date marks

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Dysart Middle School - 12950 W Varney Road, El Mirage

Alexis Grill - 3550 N Central Ave, Phoenix

La Cabana Saloon - 132 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

U.S. Egg - 131 E Baseline Road, Tempe

McDonalds - 13870 W McDowell Road, Goodyear

Ned’s Crazy Subs - 1356 S. Gilbert Rd, Mesa

