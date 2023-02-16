Candy next to chemicals, workers not washing hands among violations at schools, Phoenix restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 15, 2023:
Trevor Browne High School - 7402 W. Catalina Drive, Phoenix
- Employee touching clothing then handling clean dishes
- Food debris on a slicer
Subway - 450 S. Sossaman Road, Mesa
- Meatballs not kept hot enough
- Shredded lettuce and cheese not kept cold enough
Chula Seafood - 20581 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
- Employee handling raw fish then not washing hands
- Raw fish stored over cooked shrimp
Saigon Nites - 15689 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
- Several employees washing hands without soap
- Dishes not cleaned properly
Kitchen 18 - 10211 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
- Raw chicken thawing in prep sink
- Peppermint candy stored with toxic chemicals
- Egg rolls and brisket with no date marks
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Dysart Middle School - 12950 W Varney Road, El Mirage
Alexis Grill - 3550 N Central Ave, Phoenix
La Cabana Saloon - 132 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg
U.S. Egg - 131 E Baseline Road, Tempe
McDonalds - 13870 W McDowell Road, Goodyear
Ned’s Crazy Subs - 1356 S. Gilbert Rd, Mesa
