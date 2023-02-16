Bring your pets and plants inside due to freeze warning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our weather team has issued a First Alert for the freeze warning that has been issued for the Valley Thursday morning. With the cold weather, we caught up with the county shelter to see how they are planning to keep their pets warm, and also a nursery that gave us some tips on protecting your plants.

On Wednesday night, the Maricopa County animal shelter was working to keep nearly 600 dogs warm with a freeze warning just hours away. “Tonight at both of our shelter locations, we are going to make sure every dog possible be inside so they don’t have that cold air on them,” Maricopa County Animal Care and Control communications director Kim Powell said.

Earlier this winter, the shelter temporarily stopped taking in cats. They have since transformed those spaces to keep even more dogs inside. That is beneficial during this type of weather. Powell says the dogs will be brought indoors or to the inside of the kennels.

If the shelter does get full, Powell says there is a plan. “If we are over capacity then we are doubling up the kennels and having one dog inside, one dog outside. If that’s the situation during a freeze warning, the dogs going to be outside are going to be huskies, shepherds, the ones that like the cold,” Powell said.

These frigid temperatures expected overnight can do some damage to your plants. Matthew Whitfill with Whitfill Nursery says Tuesday night’s rain will actually radiate into the plants and keep them warmer. Still, he suggests taking some precautions. “For potted plants, bring them inside. It’s easiest thing to do,” Whitfill said.

He recommends covering outdoor plants with bedsheets or blankets, but not plastic. This isn’t the first freeze warning this winter. He says your best bet is to invest in frost cloth. “If you picture the frost like a blanket coming down from outer space, the frost cloth is there to make it roll off the sides,” Whitfill said. Pets at the shelter are also given blankets to keep them warm. For the latest weather updates, download our First Alert weather app.

