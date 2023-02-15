Yellowcard headed on tour this summer with July stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Yellowcard is celebrating 20 years of their Ocean Avenue album and more with their first tour in 6 years.

The group will be stopping at the Arizona Financial Theatre on July 29, joined by Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Anberlin, This Wild Life, and Emo Night Brooklyn. Presale tickets are available now, with general admission tickets to be sold Friday starting at 10 a.m. VIP tickets will also be available.

The tour will start in Baltimore, Maryland on July 5 and end on August 8 in Denver, Colorado. “Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” says Ryan Key. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

Full Tour Dates:

Jul 05 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion ^*

Jul 06 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Jul 08 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

Jul 09 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

Jul 11 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann *+

Jul 12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ^*

Jul 13 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+

Jul 15 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^*

Jul 16 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+

Jul 18 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

Jul 20 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

Jul 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^*+

Jul 23 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center ^*+

Jul 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall ^*

Jul 27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

Jul 29 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

Jul 30 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater ^#+

Aug 01 San Diego, CA Petco Park - Gallagher Square ^#

Aug 02 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

Aug 04 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^#

Aug 06 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #+

Aug 08 Denver, CO Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

^ signifies dates with Mayday Parade

* signifies dates with Story of the Year

# signifies dates with Anberlin

+ signifies dates with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.